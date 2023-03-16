Facebook
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say

Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help identify them.(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are on the search for a pair of denim devotees who have been accused of stealing 45 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store.

The Cleveland Police Department released surveillance images of the suspected thieves asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

WOIO reports the men walked into an Old Navy store in the Steelyard Commons on Feb. 26 and walked out with over $2,600 worth of jeans.

According to WOIO, dozens of jeans have been shoplifted from this specific Old Navy store before.

In January, a man was accused of stealing over 20 pairs, police said.

The surveillance photos were shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Police Department or call 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

