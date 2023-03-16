Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Irish Colcannon Soup with Shrimp

Colcannon is a Gaelic dish made of boiled cabbage and potatoes.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Colcannon is a Gaelic dish made of boiled cabbage and potatoes. This holiday dish is so popular in Ireland that poems and songs have been written in its honor. We have changed the traditional colcannon and created a rich soup. The addition of shrimp honors the Irish Bayou fishermen of eastern New Orleans.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes, diced

4 cups coarsely chopped cabbage

1 pound (26–30 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 cups chicken broth

¼ cup butter

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

2 ribs celery, diced

½ tbsp minced garlic

½ tbsp chopped parsley

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ tsp chopped dill weed

1 tbsp chopped chives

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp hot sauce

Pinch ground nutmeg

Salt and black pepper to taste

Chopped chives for garnish

Dill sprig for garnish

Method:

In a stockpot, simmer potatoes in chicken broth over medium heat until tender. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in cabbage, onion, celery, garlic, and parsley, and cook until vegetables are tender. Add mixture to stockpot and bring to a simmer. Transfer half of the soup into a blender. Pulse until smooth then return to pot. Add shrimp and all remaining ingredients. Return to a simmer and cook for approximately 10 minutes or until the shrimp are cooked. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with additional chopped chives and a dill sprig.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Irish Colcannon Soup with Shrimp (March 16, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Carrot and Potato Pancakes with Whipped Sour Cream (March 14, 2023).
Carrot and Potato Pancakes with Whipped Sour Cream
Stirrin' It Up: Carrot and Potato Pancakes with Whipped Sour Cream (March 14, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Crab Meatballs in Sauce Étouffée Over Linguine (March 9, 2023).
Crab Meatballs in Sauce Étouffée Over Linguine