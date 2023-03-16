Irish Colcannon Soup with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Colcannon is a Gaelic dish made of boiled cabbage and potatoes. This holiday dish is so popular in Ireland that poems and songs have been written in its honor. We have changed the traditional colcannon and created a rich soup. The addition of shrimp honors the Irish Bayou fishermen of eastern New Orleans.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes, diced

4 cups coarsely chopped cabbage

1 pound (26–30 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 cups chicken broth

¼ cup butter

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

2 ribs celery, diced

½ tbsp minced garlic

½ tbsp chopped parsley

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ tsp chopped dill weed

1 tbsp chopped chives

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp hot sauce

Pinch ground nutmeg

Salt and black pepper to taste

Chopped chives for garnish

Dill sprig for garnish

Method:

In a stockpot, simmer potatoes in chicken broth over medium heat until tender. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in cabbage, onion, celery, garlic, and parsley, and cook until vegetables are tender. Add mixture to stockpot and bring to a simmer. Transfer half of the soup into a blender. Pulse until smooth then return to pot. Add shrimp and all remaining ingredients. Return to a simmer and cook for approximately 10 minutes or until the shrimp are cooked. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with additional chopped chives and a dill sprig.

