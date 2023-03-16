Facebook
‘If tears could build a stairway:’ Father shares heartbreaking message on 6 month anniversary of Allie Rice’s death

Allie Rice
Allie Rice(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today marks six months since LSU student Allison Rice was shot and killed in Baton Rouge.

According to police, 21-year-old Rice was found shot to death inside her car, near the train tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, just after 2 a.m. on Friday, September 16.

Rice was driving home after hanging out with friends in Mid City.

She was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing and graduated from Dutchtown High School, where she was a cheerleader and on the homecoming court.

Her murder sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Police have not made an arrest in the case. And as of Thursday, March 16, a spokesperson with BRPD said there are “no new leads” at this time. But they are urging people to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if they have any information.

Since the deadly shooting, Allie’s family has started a ‘Live Like Allie’ foundation to try and keep her memory alive by ‘celebrating her beautiful spirit.’

Law enforcement leaders and community organizations also announced the Page/Rice Camera Initiative to install more crime cameras throughout Baton Rouge in memory of Allie Rice and 3-year-old Devi Page Jr., who was hit by a bullet while he was asleep in his bed.

Allie’s father, Paul, shared a heartbreaking message on Facebook on Thursday, to mark the six months since her death:

