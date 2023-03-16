Go Red for Women Luncheon to highlight fight against heart disease

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Heart Association will host the Go Red for Women Luncheon on Thursday, March 16.

It’s happening at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center. The address is 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Starting at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., there will be a wellness expo, free hands-only CPR lessons, educational activities, and a silent auction.

At 11:30 a.m., seating will begin and the heart-healthy luncheon, fashion show, and program begins.

Organizers are asking the community to support the American Heart Association’s research, hear inspiring stories, and enjoy the Survivors and Thrivers Fashion Show featuring local survivors, caretakers, and more.

While many cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, cardiovascular diseases continue to be the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of one in three women. Each year more women die of heart disease than all forms of cancer combined.

