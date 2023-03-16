Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Go Red for Women Luncheon to highlight fight against heart disease

It’s happening at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center.
It’s happening at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Heart Association will host the Go Red for Women Luncheon on Thursday, March 16.

It’s happening at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center. The address is 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Starting at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., there will be a wellness expo, free hands-only CPR lessons, educational activities, and a silent auction.

Click here to donate

At 11:30 a.m., seating will begin and the heart-healthy luncheon, fashion show, and program begins.

Organizers are asking the community to support the American Heart Association’s research, hear inspiring stories, and enjoy the Survivors and Thrivers Fashion Show featuring local survivors, caretakers, and more.

While many cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, cardiovascular diseases continue to be the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of one in three women. Each year more women die of heart disease than all forms of cancer combined.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case used man’s debit card; stolen car found burned
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish's new ordinance meant to crackdown on 'Slumlords' might have...
Ordinance meant to crack down on ‘Slumlords’ in BR could include other consequences for your home
Ordinance meant to crackdown on 'Slumlords' in BR could include other consequences for your home
Ordinance meant to crack down on 'Slumlords' in BR could include other consequences for your home
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
Anna Ellis
Baker PD asking for public’s help locating 57-year-old woman