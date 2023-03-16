Deputies arrest pair accused of ‘doing donuts’ in business parking lots

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of individuals who were allegedly ‘doing donuts’ in multiple business parking lots.

According to APSO, on March 10 around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of reckless driving involving multiple vehicles in various business parking lots throughout the parish.

Deputies were able to locate the group of drivers, along with bystanders, at Ralph’s Supermarket on Hwy 44. When deputies arrived they saw multiple cars doing donuts.

Passengers were also seen sitting on top of the doors while the vehicles were spinning. Deputies were able to make several traffic stops as the group of drivers and bystanders attempted to flee the scene.

APSO arrested Avante Jones, 20, and Schylar Mays, 20, Jones was arrested for reckless operation, damage to property, and trespassing. And Mays was arrested for principle to reckless operation, principle to damage to property, and trespassing.

Sheriff Bobby Webre released the following statement regarding the incident:

“I offer this warning to those who would duplicate this behavior - it will not be tolerated here in Ascension Parish. These dangerous stunts could result in serious injury or death to the drivers and to the bystanders. It is our continuing mission to ensure the safety of the citizens and guests we serve in this great parish. If you think you will get away with such crimes, you should think twice because we will locate you, we will arrest you, and your vehicle will be towed at your expense. Thank you to the concerned citizens who contacted our dispatchers and provided information that led to the safe resolution of this matter.” -Sheriff Webre

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.