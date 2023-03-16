CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect 

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on domestic-related charges.

Jermaine Brown, 47, is being sought for domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury, domestic abuse battery, and child endangerment.

He is described as being 5-foot-8, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

