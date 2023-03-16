Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect 

Jermaine Brown
Jermaine Brown(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on domestic-related charges.

Jermaine Brown, 47, is being sought for domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury, domestic abuse battery, and child endangerment.

He is described as being 5-foot-8, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Allie Rice
‘If tears could build a stairway:’ Father shares heartbreaking message on 6 month anniversary of Allie Rice’s death
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest pair accused of ‘doing donuts’ in business parking lots
Jail
Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to incest, officials say
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Convicted rapist sentenced to 3 decades in jail, chemical castration