Convicted rapist sentenced to 3 decades in jail, chemical castration

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man recently convicted of rape will reportedly be required to undergo chemical castration when his multi-decade sentence behind bars concludes.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Judge Brian Abels sentenced Ryan Clark, 34, on Tuesday, March 14, to 35 years in the department of corrections for rape and molestation charges with 25 of those years to be served without the benefit of parole or probation.

As part of his sentencing, Clark cannot contact the victims, must register as a sex offender for life, forfeits all parental rights to all children, and must submit to chemical castration upon release, explained the DA’s office.

Officials said Clark was indicted for first-degree rape in February 2021, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree rape after the jury was selected earlier this month.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and sexual battery.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly began investigating Clark in July 2020 after being tipped off by the victim.

A second possible victim was identified with help from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Hammond, and deputies arrested Clark later that month, officials said.

Records show Clark was previously convicted of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile for inappropriate sexual contact with a minor. He was sentenced to 128 days in jail for that charge.

