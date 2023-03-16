Briefly warmer today before rain and cooler temps return on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A healthy southerly breeze in advance of our next storm system will result in a significant warm-up today, with highs climbing to near 80 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16 (WAFB)

Much of the day should remain dry, but a few spotty showers will be possible this evening and tonight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16 (WAFB)

Rains, Cooler Temps Arrive on Friday

A strong cold front will surge into the area on Friday, delivering widespread shower and t-storm activity. The last several runs of our computer guidance have trended a bit slower with the arrival of the rains, but it still looks like showers and storms will move in during the morning hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16 (WAFB)

A few strong storms still appear possible, with damaging winds being the main threat, but isolated tornadoes not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) to Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted for our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16 (WAFB)

Locally heavy rain also appears possible, but relatively dry weather of late should keep any threat of flooding rather low. The Weather Prediction Center is showing rain totals averaging 1-2 inches near and north of the interstates, with an inch or less south of I-10.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16 (WAFB)

The other big change on Friday will be our temperatures. Highs will occur during the morning hours, generally in the low 70s, before rains and then the front send temperatures tumbling into the 50s by afternoon.

Gray, Chilly Weekend

Drier air will settle in behind the front for this weekend, but plenty of mid and high level clouds are expected to continue streaming across the area. Morning lows on both days will range from the low to mid 40s, with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16 (WAFB)

You’ll want to dress warm if heading to the Wearin’ of the Green Parade on Saturday, with morning temperatures in the low to mid-40s likely only climbing into the low 50s by Noon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.