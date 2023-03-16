Facebook
BRFD unveils 5 new fire trucks

Baton Rouge Fire Department
Baton Rouge Fire Department(Source: BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department showed off five new trucks during a ceremony on Thursday, March 16.

BRFD said the trucks will go to the following fire stations:

  • Fire Station 1 at 3024 Florida Boulevard
  • Fire Station 2 at 3333 Choctaw Drive
  • Fire Station 3 at 3142 Evangeline Street
  • Fire Station 12 at 555 Government Street
  • Fire Station 13 at 835 Sharp Road

Officials said the trucks cost more than $2.9 million.

