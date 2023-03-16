BRFD unveils 5 new fire trucks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department showed off five new trucks during a ceremony on Thursday, March 16.

BRFD said the trucks will go to the following fire stations:

Fire Station 1 at 3024 Florida Boulevard

Fire Station 2 at 3333 Choctaw Drive

Fire Station 3 at 3142 Evangeline Street

Fire Station 12 at 555 Government Street

Fire Station 13 at 835 Sharp Road

Officials said the trucks cost more than $2.9 million.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.