BRFD unveils 5 new fire trucks
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department showed off five new trucks during a ceremony on Thursday, March 16.
BRFD said the trucks will go to the following fire stations:
- Fire Station 1 at 3024 Florida Boulevard
- Fire Station 2 at 3333 Choctaw Drive
- Fire Station 3 at 3142 Evangeline Street
- Fire Station 12 at 555 Government Street
- Fire Station 13 at 835 Sharp Road
Officials said the trucks cost more than $2.9 million.
