Baker PD asking for public’s help locating 57-year-old woman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing woman.
According to police, Anna Ellis, 57, was last seen outside between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.
Ellis’s family members told officials that she suffers from bipolar/schizophrenia, and are not sure of the condition she left in.
She is described as being 5-foot-6, weighing around 210 pounds, with grey/reddish hair, and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.
