Baker PD asking for public’s help locating 57-year-old woman

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing woman.

According to police, Anna Ellis, 57, was last seen outside between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

Ellis’s family members told officials that she suffers from bipolar/schizophrenia, and are not sure of the condition she left in.

She is described as being 5-foot-6, weighing around 210 pounds, with grey/reddish hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.