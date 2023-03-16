4 tax renewals for EBR Schools to appear on March 25 election ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish will have the chance to vote on the future of the largest public school district in the Baton Rouge area.

Four tax renewals designed for EBR Schools will appear on the ballot when voters head to the polls on Saturday, March 25.

Each renewal addresses a different topic like teacher pay or student-to-teacher ratio.

School leaders report they will also help the system continue to:

Expand early childhood education

Invest in teacher training and literacy coaching

Offer paid internships for high school seniors

Create new schools to include specialized fields unique to community needs

Increase “on-track” to graduate rates for 9th graders

Expand opportunities to gain college credit and save money on college costs later

Expand Multi-Tiered Systems to support the mental health and social-emotional needs of students and staff

Read the four proposals in their entirety below:

A spokesman with the school system stopped by WAFB for an interview to discuss what the election means for the district.

Watch the full interview below:

Voters can head to the polls on Saturday, March 25.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the early voting period began on Saturday, March 11, and will run through Saturday, March 18.

RELATED STORY Early voting begins for March 25 election

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.