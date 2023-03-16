Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4 tax renewals for EBR Schools to appear on March 25 election ballot

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish will have the chance to vote on the future of the largest public school district in the Baton Rouge area.

Four tax renewals designed for EBR Schools will appear on the ballot when voters head to the polls on Saturday, March 25.

Each renewal addresses a different topic like teacher pay or student-to-teacher ratio.

School leaders report they will also help the system continue to:

  • Expand early childhood education
  • Invest in teacher training and literacy coaching
  • Offer paid internships for high school seniors
  • Create new schools to include specialized fields unique to community needs
  • Increase “on-track” to graduate rates for 9th graders
  • Expand opportunities to gain college credit and save money on college costs later
  • Expand Multi-Tiered Systems to support the mental health and social-emotional needs of students and staff

Read the four proposals in their entirety below:

Call for Election Resolution by Bria Gremillion on Scribd

A spokesman with the school system stopped by WAFB for an interview to discuss what the election means for the district.

Watch the full interview below:

Voters can head to the polls on Saturday, March 25.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the early voting period began on Saturday, March 11, and will run through Saturday, March 18.

RELATED STORY
Early voting begins for March 25 election

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case used man’s debit card; stolen car found burned
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Doctor generic
YOUR HEALTH: New therapy for PKD saves Bill’s blood
The Louisiana Sportsman Show is happening at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales March 17-19.
Louisiana Sportsman Show reeling in outdoor enthusiasts March 17-19
It’s happening at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge Event Center.
Go Red for Women Luncheon to highlight fight against heart disease
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 16
Briefly warmer today before rain and cooler temps return on Friday