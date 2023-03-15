WANTED: Officials searching for tablet thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing multiple tablets.

According to deputies, a man went to the Walmart on Burbank and entered the secure warehouse area of the store which only employees have access to.

Deputies asking for help identifying thief. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials said once he made it inside the secured area, he allegedly stole 5 electronic tablets which equaled $1,345. They added he fled the store on foot.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

