Sunshine returns today with rains likely by Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today should be a much nicer day overall as we enjoy plenty of sunshine from start to finish. Highs will rebound to near 70 degrees after a chilly morning start in the low to mid-40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 15 (WAFB)

Brief Warm-Up on Thursday

A strengthening southerly flow will result in a significant warm-up on Thursday. The morning will still be on the cool side, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, but highs will soar to around 80 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. The daylight hours should largely stay dry, with a stray shower possible by Thursday night.

Widespread Rains on Friday

A strong cold front will deliver widespread shower and t-storm activity to the area by Friday morning.

A few strong storms aren’t out of the question early, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) to Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather across our area.

Locally heavy rainfall could also be an issue with this next cold front. Totals of 1 to 2 inches will be common, with higher amounts possible in any heavier storms. The Weather Prediction Center has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted.

Also of note is that Friday’s highs will occur early in the morning, with temperatures falling through the day as the front slides eastward.

Much Cooler Again for the Weekend

In the wake of Friday’s front, much cooler weather makes a return for the weekend. Lows will bottom out close to 40 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

It will be breezy and cool for the Wearin’ of the Green Parade on Saturday, but at least it stays dry.

