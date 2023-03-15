‘Sugar Daddy’ shakedown investigated after woman loses $3K

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman tells LSU police she has lost $3,000 because of her so-called “sugar daddy.” Consumer protection experts hope her story will serve as a warning to others.

The unidentified woman filed a report at the campus police station. She said her Chase Bank accounts were cleaned out and even over-drafted, according to law enforcement records.

The woman explained that she sent her banking information to the “sugar daddy,” with the alleged promise that she’d receive money, in those same documents.

Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau of South-Central Louisiana says the woman’s situation may sound wild, but in her work, she often hears similar stories.

“It’s not a shock to us. We see these things all the time, unfortunately,” Million said.

LSU’s law enforcement records say the case is still being investigated as of Wednesday. Million says even if police catch the person responsible, the woman shouldn’t hold her breath waiting for a refund.

“The problem is, even if they figure out who it is and they pin this person down, she’s probably not going to get her money back. This person may face charges but that still doesn’t mean she’s going to get her money back and that’s what we tell people. It’s a lesson,” Million said.

While this woman was trying to get some money from her “sugar daddy,” turns out that person is now the one cashing in and leaving her with a cavity that could have lasting impacts.

“Identity theft takes a second to happen and sometimes takes years to correct,” Million added.

