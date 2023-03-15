SMART LIVING: Reverse cognitive decline

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Millions of people around the world suffer from cognitive decline, but there are steps a person can take to improve their memory.

Forgetting is a classic sign of cognitive decline. However, not all memory issues are irreversible.

An instant way to begin saving yourself is to quit smoking. A study out of Ohio State University found smokers were twice as likely to experience brain problems than their peers.

Also, get moving. A recent study discovered an exercise sweet spot that reverses cognitive decline. The team found that 35 days of continuous exercise improved memory and learning. A Duke study found that after six months, people who either walked, biked, or jogged three times a week for 45 minutes and ate a healthy diet, were better at planning and organizing.

Another way to improve your memory is to ensure you get enough sleep.

“A third of Americans are sleeping lesser than they should,” said Dr. Jagdish Khubchadani, Ph.D., from New Mexico State University.

Research from Harvard University found sleeping less than six hours a night increases the plaques in the brain that lead to cognitive decline.

Also, check your blood pressure. Preventing or controlling high blood pressure not only helps your heart but your brain too. Multiple studies have shown that high blood pressure in your 40s, 50s, and 60s increases your risk of cognitive decline later in life.

Another good idea is to get your hearing checked. People over 75 with hearing loss are twice as likely to develop dementia than people without a hearing problem.

