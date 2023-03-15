Saints sign DTs Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After losing defensive linemen David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle and Marcus Davenport in free agency a day before, the Saints are wasting no time in rebuilding depth for the front rotation.

On Wednesday (March 15), reports say that the Saints have come to terms with defensive tackles Khalen Saunders (Kansas City Chiefs) and Nathan Shepherd (New York Jets). News of both signings came within the same hour Wednesday morning.

Another move for the #Saints, adding heft to their defense. https://t.co/xl81LazDxc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport say that Saunders has received a three-year $14.5 million deal from New Orleans. The defensive tackle was drafted by the Chiefs in 2019 and dealt with injuries earlier in his career but he’s coming off his best season as a pro. The 6-foot, 324-pound Saunders recorded 3.5 sacks in the 2022 regular season and shined in the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles, recording two tackles and a sack. Oh, and he can do a back flip too.

Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders is 320-pounds and can backflip 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IsAmfHX5Ux — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) June 4, 2020

DT Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the Saints, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Saints are expected to sign Nathan Shepherd, a 29-year-old vet who is coming off a five-year tenure with the Jets. He also had his best season as a run-stopper in 2022.

For context, @PFF rankings for interior defensive linemen last season...



43. Nathan Shepherd

65. David Onyemata

90. Shy Tuttle

103. Khalen Saunders



(For what it's worth, Sheldon Rankins was No. 24.) — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 15, 2023

Nathan Shepherd was the #Jets second-longest tenured player last season. Had the best year of his career as a run-stopper.



Now he's off to New Orleans. https://t.co/7ugGpIAbw7 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 15, 2023

