Project Big Dot presents ‘Girl’s Day Out:’ High school senior edition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To honor Women’s History Month, Project Big Dot connected Scotlandville Magnet High School students with local female professionals for a Girl’s Day Out.

Project big dot is an organization that hopes to provide support and mentorship opportunities to female students throughout the East Baton Rouge Parish.

The Girl’s Day Out event not only served as a way for students to get free feminine hygiene products but prepared them to enter the workforce.

Female business professionals gave advice and shared resources ranging from feminine hygiene to business development and soft skills.

“I wanted to just bring those ladies into the school system and show these young girls that you don’t have to be a product of your circumstances,” said Taneshia Flowers, founder of Project Big Dot.

Students were encouraged to bring their dreams outside of the classroom.

“I think it’s important for young girls to understand that although we’re in the era of social media where everything is fast and moving forward, certain principles are still essential to your daily life,” said Flowers.

The Girl’s Day Out event is a platform for these young women to be inspired and gain the confidence they need to succeed.

“Just because you’re going through something right now or just because you grew up in a certain way, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be your life forever,” said D’Mia Dunn, a senior student at SMHS.

Organizers say Girl’s Day Out is a way for students to start their post-high school journey.

For more information on bringing this event to your school or campus, send an email to PROJECTBIGDOT@GMAIL.COM .

https://www.projectbigdot.com/initiatives

