Online class system; credit card payment service return at Southeastern La. University

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Credit card payment services and “Moodle”, an online class program, are running again at Southeastern Louisiana University for the first time in over three weeks following what the school says was an “incident” that caused network outages on campus.

Moodle is a program that handles student grades, provides classroom material, and serves as communication between teachers and students. It also hosts online courses. As of Wednesday (March 15), that program is ready for use once again.

Credit card systems and Cub Cash are live again and wi-fi is now available across campus.

Printing and computer lab use are still unavailable but the school said they are continuing to work towards totally restoring all services.

In the newest update, the school did not comment on the potential of personal data of students and staff being compromised. In a statement on March 6, the school said that law enforcement would reach out to those that may have been affected.

Last week, some students and their families reached out to Fox 8 to share that they have had their data compromised, being notified that bank accounts were opened in their name in what appears to be cases of identity theft. Students that have recently had similar experiences believe that what they are going through is directly related to the cyber incident that caused outages on campus.

The school has not said that the “incident” is related to a cyber or ransomware attack, but they have said that Louisiana State Police and the Dept. of Homeland Security are investigating the situation.

Students and faculty have expressed frustrations and one professor called for University President John Crane to resign.

Southeastern is currently enacting an “academic continuity plan” that includes pushing back semester dates. It’s a plan that is similar to how the university handles hurricanes and other natural disaster closures.

