No. 1 LSU shuts out UNO, wins 11 straight game ahead of SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU extended their winning streak to 11 games as they shut out the University of New Orleans on Tuesday, March 14.

The Tigers (16-1) scored 16 runs on 12 hits in their 16-0 win over the Privateers (11-6). It was LSU’s sixth shutout of the season.

LSU was led offensively by Tommy White who was 2-for-5 at the plate including a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to put the Tigers on the board and take a 3-0 lead.

Gavin Dugas, Hayden Travinski, and Josh Pearson each had two RBI.

Garrett Edwards (2-0) picked up his second win in relief after going 3.2 innings allowing no hits and striking out five.

The Tigers’ pitching staff struck out 10 batters, allowing three hits, and walked three in the win.

So far this season, in the sixth inning alone the Tigers have scored 43 runs and have allowed just 38 runs.

LSU will open SEC play on the road on Friday, March 17 as they will face No. 11 Texas A&M from College Station, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.