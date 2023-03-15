LSU’s Angel Reese named to AP All-America First Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese has been named to the Associated Press All-America First Team, the university announced on Wednesday, March 15.

The transfer from Maryland led the SEC with 23.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. She was named to the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team.

Reese recorded a double-double in the first 23 games of the season, which is the longest streak in LSU history and the longest by an SEC player to begin a season. She finished with 27 double-doubles in 28 games to tie Sylvia Fowles with the most by an LSU player.

