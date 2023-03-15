JACQUES TALK: Haleigh Bryant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the third consecutive week after her historical performance against West Virginia in the regular season finale, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

The award marks the junior’s fourth weekly conference honor in 2023 and the fifth in her career.

In the Tigers’ competition against the Mountaineers, Bryant made program history as she recorded three perfect 10′s on the night. She became the first LSU gymnast to record three perfect scores in a single meet and only the fifth gymnast to do so in all of NCAA gymnastics.

LSU began the meet on vault, where Bryant anchored with her eighth career 10.00 on the event. In the second rotation, she anchored the bars lineup with her second perfect score of the night and first on bars.

Bryant earned a 9.875 in the fifth spot on the beam before ending the night in record fashion on the floor, where she earned her third and final 10.00 on the night to make history. It was her first perfect score on the floor and the tenth in her career to set a new LSU record.

LSU defeated West Virginia with a final score of 198.025-196.450 in the PMAC to close the regular season. The victory was highlighted by Bryant’s three perfect scores on vault, bars, and floor, which moved her career total to 10 and placed her at the top for most career-perfect scores in program history.

In the final home meet of the regular season, Bryant took the win with her career-high all-around score of 39.875 to match April Burkholder for the highest all-around score in program history.

The junior took the titles on vault, bars, floor, and the all-around against the Mountaineers. Bryant now has 26 titles on the year with nine on vault, three on bars, three on beam, two on floor, and nine all-around to move her career total to 56.

