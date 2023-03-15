Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court jury has acquitted 34-year-old rapper Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris.

The five-man, seven-woman panel found the Shreveport native not guilty of second-degree murder and possession of stolen things.

Dooley had been on trial for more than a week in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. The latter died after having been shot multiple times June 19, 2020, at a gas station at Hearne Avenue at Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.

Attorneys began their closing arguments in Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s courtroom at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The trial started Monday, March 6.

In between, prosecutors called nine witnesses while the defense presented two, including Hurricane Chris himself.

