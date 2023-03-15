High call volumes at OMV calls for more hires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana OMV holds a job fair to hire new candidates to help with high call volumes.

Robbie Meneweather is like many others, she’s having a hard time contacting the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. She and her husband are having issues with their offset tax refund. However, the number she’s supposed to call never connects her to anyone in the office.

“I hung up the phone, waited a couple of hours, I’ll try again, the same message, try it again about two hours after that, go the same message again. So, over the course of the day, I probably called four or five times and got the same message,” explains Meneweather.

The OMV hosted a job fair to fill more than 60 openings across the state. The Public Information Officer for Louisiana Motor Vehicles, Matthew Boudreaux, hopes filling those spots will help with the high call volume.

“It is not a secret that we have a staff shortage right now, but I will tell people that if no one is there to answer the call, we have a voicemail system now. If you leave all of the required information, which includes your name, your date of birth, and your driver’s license number, we will call you back,” says Boudreaux.

Boudreaux explains if the call back is not working, there are some other things folks can do.

“We also do mail, we also have select PTA, the public tag offices that can offer reinstatement issues as well. So, we have a lot of different options. You can go to www.expresslane.org. We have a contact us portal there when it’s an email system that will contact us and let people know that they need some help with reinstatements,” adds Boudreaux.

On the website, folks can also see what they are able to do online, and what forms they may need in person, and they can even book appointments so they don’t have to stand in all day.

If you missed today's job fair, you can click here.

Statement from Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

Our call center is open and operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can call (225) 925-6146 and select option three from reinstatements. Our voice message system is active and beneficial for customers who cannot get through to a staff member at the call center. Return calls are consistently made within three to five business days IF the customer provides us with ALL the required information. We also have a “Contact Us” portal online at expresslane.org for residents to complete. They can submit reinstatement documents there and will receive notifications regarding updates by email or phone. Another option for customers to pay is to mail in a money order or cashier’s check. They must include their license number on the money order or cashier’s check and mail it to P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896. Many Public Tag Agents (PTAs) across Louisiana offer reinstatement services. Residents can view a complete list of those offices and services they offer at https://offices.omv.la.gov/?hasReinstatement=1. PTAs are allowed to charge convenience fees.

