Get your laundry done and a health check at this free event

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge area families are invited to attend an event called “Wash. Dry. Screen.” happening Saturday, March 18.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Organizers say during the community event there will be free laundry services provided along with health screenings, resources, food, music, and activities for kids.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Robin Street Laundromat. The address is 1595 Robin St. in the Scotlandville neighborhood.

The family-friendly event is being put on by Southeast Community Health Systems and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana.

“Our community needs resources and services that many take for granted daily. We chose to partner with Robin Street Laundromat to make a difference in Region 2,” says Marketing and Community Development Analyst, Taressia Ben. “The goal is to impact the environment and well-being of our community by offering access to resources and equitable care.”

