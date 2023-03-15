Facebook
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested five individuals for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail, Sheriff Stassi said.

Jamie Guidry, 41, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile, according to deputies.

Jewell Herron,42, is charged with introduction of contraband.

Coy Simpson, 45, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, and introduction of contraband, officials said.

Kerwin Williams, 40, is charged with introduction of contraband.

Darius Washington, 35, is charged with principal to possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and principal to introduction of contraband, deputies added.

RELATED STORY: 3 charged in attempt to smuggle drugs into jail, officials say

This is an ongoing investigation.

