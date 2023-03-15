Facebook
Cause of house fire remains under investigation; 1 displaced

The person living in the house was able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Baton Rouge that left one resident displaced.

Officials report it happened on North 27th Street not far from Scenic Hwy. around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the back of the house on fire but crews were able to get it under control before it could spread.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the damage was contained to the back of the house and there was some smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced resident.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

