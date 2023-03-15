Facebook
Allergy season: Rise and fall of temperatures causing more pollen

(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Considering the temperatures outside right now, it might be hard to believe that spring is almost here. We’ve seen a few promising spring days so far this year, and it may have started to trigger your allergies.

“Here in Louisiana, unfortunately, we are in the top 10 for worst places with allergies, especially in the springtime,” said Dr. Tony Johnson, a Baton Rouge General Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician. “Technically in Louisiana, you can get allergies all year round depending on what you’re allergic to.”

More patients are coming in with allergy symptoms even though we’re in March. He said this is due to temperatures going up and down, causing the plants to produce more pollen because they think it’s springtime.

Excess pollen results in more allergy symptoms like nasal congestion, stuffiness, sneezing, and itchy eyes.

There are over-the-counter antihistamines you can take like Zyrtec or Claritin. Johnson recommends nasal sprays like Flonase. Many people tend to lean toward the saline nasal sprays but Johnson said the steroid nasal sprays are proven to work better.

As you know, allergy symptoms can be difficult to pinpoint and look similar to cold symptoms. Colds last anywhere from five to 10 days, you can have allergies for weeks to months.

“Sometimes allergies, if they last long enough, or you start to get more facial pressure or fever and that kind of thing, that can transition into a sinus infection, and I think that’s a time when you come in and see your primary care doctor, and we can get you possibly started on antibiotics,” said Johnson.

