Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

5K fentanyl pills, guns, Xanax seized in drug bust; 3 arrested

Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a...
Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a drug bust on Tuesday, March 14, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a drug bust on Tuesday, March 14, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kane Rogers, 24; Gearold Delone, 23; and Jayden Joiner, 21 were arrested and booked into jail as a result of the bust.

In January 2023, the EBRSO Narcotics Division began investigating people suspected of being tied to numerous fentanyl overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

Authorities report over the course of the investigation, EBRSO gathered hundreds of hours of surveillance and participated in numerous controlled purchases of pressed fentanyl pills.

Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a...
Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a drug bust on Tuesday, March 14, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Due to the investigation, four search warrants and two arrest warrants were obtained and executed on March 14.

The search warrant locations were:

  • 224 W. Chalfont Dr.
  • 6750 Harry Dr. Apt. #9
  • 13934 Azalea Park Ave.
  • 12945 Wallis St.

The following items were seized:

Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a...
Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a drug bust on Tuesday, March 14, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Narcotics (approximate totals)

  • Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
  • 1 pint of promethazine syrup
  • 174 dosage units of Xanax/Alprazolam
  • 24 dosage units of Clonazepam
  • 4 pounds of marijuana
  • 5 ounces of THC edibles
  • Over $4,000 (pending seizure

Guns (10)

  • Glock handgun (9mm)
  • Glock handgun (9mm)
  • Glock handgun (.40 cal)
  • Tec-9 “handgun” (9mm)
  • Geisselle AR-15 rifle (.556)
  • Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle (.556)
  • Mini Draco rifle (7.62 cal)
  • Canik handgun (9mm)
  • S&W handgun (.22 cal)
  • Stoeger Llama handgun (9mm)
  • Numerous high capacity magazines

The following people were arrested on several charges:

Kane Rogers, 24 was taken into custody in Ascension Parish and booked as a fugitive, according to EBRSO. He faces the following charges:

  • Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Gearold Delone, 23

  • Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl) (2 counts, affidavit warrant)
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (affidavit warrant)
  • PWITD Schedule I (Marijuana)
  • PWITD Schedule II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Schedule IV (2 counts) (Alprazolam and Clonazepam)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Minors

Jayden Joiner, 21

  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

EBRSO stated the following are individuals who were arrested and booked as a part of this investigation before March 14:

Denzell Collins, 21

  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • Poss. Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Gavin Shook, 21

  • Distribution of Fentanyl
  • PWITD Sch. IV (Alprazolam)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of Narcotics in the Presence of a Juvenile (DCFS Notified)

Michael Seal, 20

  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)
  • Fugitive warrant Escambia County, Alabama

The DEA Task Force, Central Police Department, APSO Narcotics, CBP/HSI Air Support, and National Guard Air Support also helped with the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
Derrick Perkins
BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case used man’s debit card; stolen car found burned

Latest News

Allergy season: Rise and fall of temperatures causing more pollen
*Note: This is a stock photo.
YOUR HEALTH: Growing up with epilepsy; Changing docs as you go
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 15
Sunshine returns today with rains likely by Friday
Baton Rouge area families are invited to attend an event called “Wash. Dry. Screen.” happening...
Get your laundry done and a health check at this free event