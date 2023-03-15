5K fentanyl pills, guns, Xanax seized in drug bust; 3 arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, numerous guns, and illegal substances were seized during a drug bust on Tuesday, March 14, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kane Rogers, 24; Gearold Delone, 23; and Jayden Joiner, 21 were arrested and booked into jail as a result of the bust.
In January 2023, the EBRSO Narcotics Division began investigating people suspected of being tied to numerous fentanyl overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.
Authorities report over the course of the investigation, EBRSO gathered hundreds of hours of surveillance and participated in numerous controlled purchases of pressed fentanyl pills.
Due to the investigation, four search warrants and two arrest warrants were obtained and executed on March 14.
The search warrant locations were:
- 224 W. Chalfont Dr.
- 6750 Harry Dr. Apt. #9
- 13934 Azalea Park Ave.
- 12945 Wallis St.
The following items were seized:
Narcotics (approximate totals)
- Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
- 1 pint of promethazine syrup
- 174 dosage units of Xanax/Alprazolam
- 24 dosage units of Clonazepam
- 4 pounds of marijuana
- 5 ounces of THC edibles
- Over $4,000 (pending seizure
Guns (10)
- Glock handgun (9mm)
- Glock handgun (9mm)
- Glock handgun (.40 cal)
- Tec-9 “handgun” (9mm)
- Geisselle AR-15 rifle (.556)
- Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle (.556)
- Mini Draco rifle (7.62 cal)
- Canik handgun (9mm)
- S&W handgun (.22 cal)
- Stoeger Llama handgun (9mm)
- Numerous high capacity magazines
The following people were arrested on several charges:
Kane Rogers, 24 was taken into custody in Ascension Parish and booked as a fugitive, according to EBRSO. He faces the following charges:
- Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)
- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Gearold Delone, 23
- Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl) (2 counts, affidavit warrant)
- Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (affidavit warrant)
- PWITD Schedule I (Marijuana)
- PWITD Schedule II (Fentanyl)
- PWITD Schedule IV (2 counts) (Alprazolam and Clonazepam)
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Minors
Jayden Joiner, 21
- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
EBRSO stated the following are individuals who were arrested and booked as a part of this investigation before March 14:
Denzell Collins, 21
- PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
- Poss. Sch. I (Marijuana)
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Gavin Shook, 21
- Distribution of Fentanyl
- PWITD Sch. IV (Alprazolam)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Poss. of Narcotics in the Presence of a Juvenile (DCFS Notified)
Michael Seal, 20
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)
- Fugitive warrant Escambia County, Alabama
The DEA Task Force, Central Police Department, APSO Narcotics, CBP/HSI Air Support, and National Guard Air Support also helped with the investigation.
