Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at school bus stop in New Orleans, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 17-year-old’s...
New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 17-year-old’s cell phone was stolen.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 17-year-old’s cell phone was stolen.

Police originally reported the victim as being 10 years old. That was found to be incorrect. They have since revised their version of the report to indicate the victim was 17 years old.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident reportedly happened at a school bus stop near the intersection of Bundy and Dwyer Roads in New Orleans East around 6:14 a.m. (originally reported as having happened at 2:42 p.m.) on Tues., March 14. A parent of the victim later reported the incident to police.

Two teenage juvenile females were arrested later in the morning in connection with the incident. Each was booked on a charge of armed robbery.

No other information was disclosed.

CRIMETRACKER

Four violent weekend carjackings under investigation, NOPD says

Shoplifting suspect crashes 2 JPSO units during high-speed chase across CCC

NOPD heavily patrols Claiborne overpass in Treme, hoping to reduce violent crimes

Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
Derrick Perkins
BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case used man’s debit card; stolen car found burned

Latest News

Rest of Today
Next major cold front set to arrive St. Patrick’s Day Friday
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Conservative Texas judge weighs challenge to abortion pills
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Caddo Parish Courthouse
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge