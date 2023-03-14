Will Wade’s five-year contract worth $1.175 million

Will Wade introduced as McNeese head coach
Will Wade introduced as McNeese head coach(McNeese Athletics)
By Jillian Corder and Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade’s contract with McNeese State is worth $1.175 million over five years.

McNeese released the contract at KPLC’s request. The contract runs through April 30, 2028.

Wade will be paid $200k in his first year, with his salary increasing in the second year.

  • First year: $200k
  • Second year: $225k
  • Third year: $250k
  • Fourth year: $250k
  • Fifth year: $250k

KPLC is updating this story.

