Residents in District 5 can attend series of community meetings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents and neighbors living in District 5 in East Baton Rouge Parish can attend one of three meetings during the month of March.

Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to attend the meetings to voice their concerns on serious issues within their neighborhoods.

They will take place on the following dates and times:

March 14, at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center located at 3535 Riley Street, Baton Rouge, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for community and stakeholders residing in zip code 70805

March 16, at the Greenwell Springs Branch Library located at 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for community and stakeholders residing in zip code 70814

March 23, at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center located at 3535 Riley Street, Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for community and stakeholders residing in zip code 70811 & 70812

