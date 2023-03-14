REPORT: Jameis Winston returning to Saints on 1-year deal
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are finalizing a deal to remain in the Big Easy according to CBS Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
The deal is for one-year worth up to $8M according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Winston has a 34-46 record as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.
The former Florida State quarterback will back up newly acquired Derek Carr who recently signed a four-year deal with the Saints.
