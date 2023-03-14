REPORT: Jameis Winston returning to Saints on 1-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are finalizing a deal to remain in the Big Easy according to CBS Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

QB Jameis Winston just text me that he is “finalizing” a deal to return to the #Saints. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2023

The deal is for one-year worth up to $8M according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It's a 1-year deal for Jameis Winston worth up to $8M, source said. With no starting opportunities, Winston sticks with what's familiar. https://t.co/0fWhN2QPJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Winston has a 34-46 record as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.

The former Florida State quarterback will back up newly acquired Derek Carr who recently signed a four-year deal with the Saints.

