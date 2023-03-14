Facebook
REPORT: Former BR athlete Mike Hollins returns to practice field months after UVA shooting

UVA Football
UVA Football(wvir)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, La. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and current Virginia running back Mike Hollins returned to the practice field on Tuesday, March 14, according to a report from ESPN.

The report from ESPN said Hollins was a full participant as the University of Virginia (UVA) Cavaliers opened spring practice.

Brenda and Mike Hollins
Brenda and Mike Hollins(Courtesy: Ebony Hollins-Allen)

The return to the field comes several months after Hollins was injured in a shooting on the UVA campus. The shooting also killed three of Hollins’ UVA football teammates.

The shooting happened on a bus in a parking lot on the UVA campus. Hollins’ mother said her son was shot while trying to help and save other students.

RELATED: Former BR athlete Mike Hollins feeling better, honored by UVA athletics, spends time with family

Hollins’ mother announced the news that he had been discharged from the hospital back in November after he spent some time in the ICU due to his injuries.

The football player’s mother also asked for continued prayers for her son and the other families involved in the shooting.

