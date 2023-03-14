Facebook
REPORT: Eagles re-sign former Zachary RB Boston Scott

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott reacts after scoring on a touchdown run during...
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott reacts after scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.(Matt Slocum | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WAFB) - The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed running back Boston Scott, who played his prep ball at Zachary, according to reports.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for one year and worth $2 million.

Scott had 54 carries for 217 yards (4.0 avg.) and three touchdowns last season. He also caught five passes for 15 yards.

One of those touchdowns was in the 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

