REPORT: Eagles re-sign former Zachary RB Boston Scott
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WAFB) - The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed running back Boston Scott, who played his prep ball at Zachary, according to reports.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for one year and worth $2 million.
Scott had 54 carries for 217 yards (4.0 avg.) and three touchdowns last season. He also caught five passes for 15 yards.
One of those touchdowns was in the 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship.
