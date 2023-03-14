REPORT: Eagles re-sign former Zachary RB Boston Scott

PHILADELPHIA (WAFB) - The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed running back Boston Scott, who played his prep ball at Zachary, according to reports.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for one year and worth $2 million.

Scott had 54 carries for 217 yards (4.0 avg.) and three touchdowns last season. He also caught five passes for 15 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott reacts after scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum | AP)

One of those touchdowns was in the 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

