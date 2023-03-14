Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

RECORDS: EBR Schools employee admits to hitting autistic student, blames ‘bad day’

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
East Baton Rouge Parish School System(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two violent incidents between an East Baton Rouge School System employee and a non-verbal autistic student have landed the worker in jail.

Willie Scott, 48, has been charged with two counts of simple battery of persons with infirmities and one count of aggravated assault, arrest documents state.

The incidents took place at Belaire High School where Scott worked as a paraprofessional.  Scott resigned from the school last week, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Communications Director Ben Lemoine said. A paraprofessional generally supports a teacher in the classroom.

School surveillance video caught two of Willie Scott’s alleged attacks on the male student, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by the WAFB I-Team.

One February video allegedly shows Scott smacking the student in the back of the head with an open hand, those same documents say. Later that same day, the video reportedly captures Scott allegedly hitting the student in the chest with a closed fist, the records say.

Then in March, video allegedly shows Scott run across a school gymnasium to push the student against a wall and later onto the floor, investigators say. The video allegedly shows Scott pick up a PVC pole and force the fleeing student to a corner. Because of the angle, it’s unclear if the alleged attack continued in the corner, according to official documents.

Prompted by a complaint, Scott was called for an interview with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Scott allegedly admitted to striking the hit the student back in February because of a “bad day,” records show.

When asked about the March incident, Scott told investigators that he grabbed the pole so that the student could not, but added he did not use it to hit the student.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Future scheduling formats for 7 SEC sports approved
Betting on an upcoming game? BBB warns about scams
The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Officials to provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Bank stocks bounce back day after wipeout on contagion fears