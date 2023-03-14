RECORDS: EBR Schools employee admits to hitting autistic student, blames ‘bad day’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two violent incidents between an East Baton Rouge School System employee and a non-verbal autistic student have landed the worker in jail.

Willie Scott, 48, has been charged with two counts of simple battery of persons with infirmities and one count of aggravated assault, arrest documents state.

The incidents took place at Belaire High School where Scott worked as a paraprofessional. Scott resigned from the school last week, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Communications Director Ben Lemoine said. A paraprofessional generally supports a teacher in the classroom.

School surveillance video caught two of Willie Scott’s alleged attacks on the male student, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by the WAFB I-Team.

One February video allegedly shows Scott smacking the student in the back of the head with an open hand, those same documents say. Later that same day, the video reportedly captures Scott allegedly hitting the student in the chest with a closed fist, the records say.

Then in March, video allegedly shows Scott run across a school gymnasium to push the student against a wall and later onto the floor, investigators say. The video allegedly shows Scott pick up a PVC pole and force the fleeing student to a corner. Because of the angle, it’s unclear if the alleged attack continued in the corner, according to official documents.

Prompted by a complaint, Scott was called for an interview with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Scott allegedly admitted to striking the hit the student back in February because of a “bad day,” records show.

When asked about the March incident, Scott told investigators that he grabbed the pole so that the student could not, but added he did not use it to hit the student.

