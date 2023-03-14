Quiet the next few days before rains roll in on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice weather will continue for much of today as high pressure ridges in from the north. Partly cloudy skies can be expected into the early to mid afternoon hours, with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 14 (WAFB)

Late today and tonight, a quick-moving upper-air disturbance will bring an increase in cloud cover and perhaps even a few showers, but any rain should be brief and gone by the time you wake up on Wednesday.

Quiet Through Thursday

No major impacts are expected in our weather over the next few days, although temperatures will warm significantly on Thursday in advance of our next front. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, a chilly morning, and nice afternoon, with highs climbing to near 70 degrees. Highs will then soar to around 80 degrees on Thursday as our winds shift around to the south.

Friday Rains

Showers and t-storms are likely on Friday in association with a strong cold front. The rains will likely get an early start and could be heavy at times.

The Weather Prediction Center is showing totals averaging 1.5″-2.5″ across most of our area. The Storm Prediction Center has opted not to add a mention of severe weather for now, but notes a low-end threat may be added in subsequent outlooks.

Much Cooler for the Weekend

In the wake of Friday’s front, much cooler weather will make a return for the weekend. Low temperatures will bottom out around 40 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

If you’re headed to the Wearin’ of the Green Parade on Saturday, plan on a rather cool, but dry day for the parade. Morning temperatures in the 40s will climb into the low to mid 50s by early afternoon.

