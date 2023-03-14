Facebook
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Benny’s Car Wash on Airline Hwy, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the Benny’s Car Wash off Airline Highway and Old Hammond Highway according to emergency officials.

Officials state that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

