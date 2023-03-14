Facebook
Man arrested; drugs, guns seized, authorities say

St. Helena Parish
St. Helena Parish(St. Helena Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on Thursday, March 9, following a month-long investigation into the trafficking of oxycodone, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marques Lloyd Harrison, 41, has been charged with the distribution of schedule 1 CDS oxycocone, authorities said.

Marques Harrison
Marques Harrison(St. Helena Sheriff's Office)

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation into the oxycodone trafficking. Authorities said the investigation was conducted in both parishes.

Law enforcement carried out a search at a home in Amite following Harrison’s arrest, authorities said. They added that during the search, law enforcement seized counterfeit oxycodone pills, other items related to controlled dangerous substances, and firearms.

As a result of the search findings, Harrison was additionally booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail, authorities said. They added he was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 CDC and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said Harrison could face more charges pending further investigation.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said that rural areas and urban areas are being hit hard by the ongoing opioid crisis. Deputies said many drugs contain fentanyl that people can’t see, smell, or taste. As a result, deputies said they want to continue to warn members of the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

