Man arrested for deadly driveway shooting, deputies say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a 2022 deadly shooting.

According to APSO, Jermaine Duperclay, 29, of Grammercy, is being charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and three counts of aggravated damage to property.

The shooting happened on Friday, Sept. 30, at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville, deputies said.

According to APSO, the victim, David Washington, 31, was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in his own driveway.

A warrant for Duperclay’s arrest was obtained on Monday, March 13, 2023, investigators said. They added that he was located at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on separate charges and was transported to be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

