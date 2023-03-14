Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested for deadly driveway shooting, deputies say

Jermaine Duperclay
Jermaine Duperclay(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a 2022 deadly shooting.

According to APSO, Jermaine Duperclay, 29, of Grammercy, is being charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and three counts of aggravated damage to property.

Jermaine Duperclay
Jermaine Duperclay(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The shooting happened on Friday, Sept. 30, at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville, deputies said.

RELATED STORIES:

According to APSO, the victim, David Washington, 31, was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in his own driveway.

A warrant for Duperclay’s arrest was obtained on Monday, March 13, 2023, investigators said. They added that he was located at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on separate charges and was transported to be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Officials provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program
Henrietta Lacks
SU symposium tackles topic of medical racism
Intracoastal bridge project
Intracoastal Bridge replacement project delayed
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 14
Even bigger cool down after Friday’s cold front