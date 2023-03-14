LSU’s Haleigh Bryant named SEC Gymnast of the Week for 3rd-straight week
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant was named SEC Gymnast of the Week after a record-breaking performance against West Virginia, league officials announced on Tuesday, March 14.
Bryant made LSU history with three perfect 10s on Friday, March 10, in the regular season finale. This was her third-straight SEC Gymnast of the Week honor and her fourth this season.
The junior from Cornelius, N.C. scored 10s on vault, bars, and floor.
No. 6 LSU defeated West Virginia, 198.025-196.450. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming SEC Championships.
