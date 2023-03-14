Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU’s Haleigh Bryant named SEC Gymnast of the Week for 3rd-straight week

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant was named SEC Gymnast of the Week after a record-breaking performance against West Virginia, league officials announced on Tuesday, March 14.

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Bryant made LSU history with three perfect 10s on Friday, March 10, in the regular season finale. This was her third-straight SEC Gymnast of the Week honor and her fourth this season.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

The junior from Cornelius, N.C. scored 10s on vault, bars, and floor.

No. 6 LSU defeated West Virginia, 198.025-196.450. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming SEC Championships.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Clark
No. 6 LSU ranks nationally in top 10 on all four events heading into SEC Championships
Southern will face Sacred Heart in the First Four for a chance to take on No. 1 seed Stanford...
Jags win SWAC Championship; earn automatic bid to NCAA Tournament
LSU head coach Jay Clark and gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU Gymnastics Jay Clark and Haleigh Bryant (Full Interview)
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
Haleigh Bryant’s record-breaking performance helps propel No. 6 LSU past W. Va.