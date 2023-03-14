Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. Attorney General Jeff Landry files lawsuit addressing insulin prices

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fighting to bring relief to Louisiana patients struggling with diabetes, Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against drug manufacturers and the Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) who have raised the prescription costs of insulin.

”So many of our neighbors struggling with diabetes require insulin to control and treat their condition; as a result, these Louisiana residents are reliant upon the companies that manufacture diabetes medications in order to stay alive,” said Attorney General Landry. “Unfortunately, manufacturers are either colluding with PBMs or being complicit in the ridiculous prices that PBMs have imposed on patients. These schemes have allowed the price to increase more than 1,000% – purely for their own financial gain.”

At a press conference this morning, Attorney General Landry explained how diabetes is an epidemic and a public health crisis in Louisiana. According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 505,000 Louisiana residents have been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional 113,000 people are estimated to have undiagnosed diabetes. And over 1.2 million people in our State have prediabetes, the majority of whom will eventually become diabetic.

”If patients with diabetes ration their insulin – or do not take the full amount prescribed – they can suffer heart damage, kidney problems, blindness, or circulatory problems that could lead to the amputation of arms and legs; some even die,” added Attorney General Landry. “Yet too many of our neighbors, especially the poor and those in the middle class, have been forced to ration their insulin – not because it is not available, but because they cannot afford it.”

”With the manufacturers and PBMs focusing on profits over patients, they act in perfect lockstep to raise prices at the expense of Louisiana lives,” concluded Attorney General Landry. “I hope our litigation will ensure a reasonable cap on insulin prices so that the people of Louisiana can afford this life-saving and life-supporting drug.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Officials provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program
UVA Football
REPORT: Former BR athlete Mike Hollins returns to practice field months after UVA shooting
Willie Scott
RECORDS: EBR Schools employee admits to hitting autistic student, blames ‘bad day’
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks