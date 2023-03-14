JACQUES TALK: Emily Ward
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior forward Emily Ward is a beloved player by the Tiger fans and her teammates.
The Bossier City native had a great prep career at Benton High School but chose to walk on to LSU in 2019.
Since then Ward has not only earned a scholarship with LSU but also graduated from the university and is now working on her Master’s degree. She’s involved in many activities and organization off the floor and maintains a GPA near 3.8.
