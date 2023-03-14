EBRSO: Two injured in drive-by shooting in Greenwell Springs
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two men were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Greenwell Springs according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Officials state that two men were standing outside in the 19000 block of Pride-Baywood Road around 7:20 p.m. when someone driving by shot them both.
Deputies said both men were hit in the should and had non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
