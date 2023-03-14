Attorney Ben Crump, advocates to discuss human injustice at SULC symposium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center will host its first-ever Henrietta Lacks Symposium on Tuesday, March 14.

The inaugural event will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Seeing Women through the Lens of Genetic Justice, Reproductive Justice and Criminal Justice.”

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, along with other notable scholars and advocates plan to discuss human injustice, women’s rights, Roe. v. Wade, incarceration and other topics.

The event is free and open to the public.

The symposium will feature three panels consisting of renowned speakers, thought leaders, and academics. In addition, organizers say it will provide a venue for a 21st-century demand for justice from legal classrooms, political corners, and medical/scientific institutions to the court of law.

Attendees will get a chance to hear from Dr. Edgar Feinberg, cardiothoracic surgeon, LaToyia Porter, social worker, and founder of Walk With Me Community Improvement Center; Victor Jones, education special counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., Nancy Davis, advocate and founder of The Nancy Davis Foundation, Caprice Roberts, Louisiana State University law professor, and more.

The Lacks family will be in attendance during this historic event. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Ron L. Lacks, grandson of Henrietta Lacks, during his on-site book signing.

Attorney Crump and co-lead counsel Attorney Chris Seeger are currently representing members of the Lacks family in a federal lawsuit against Thermo Fisher, a Massachusetts-based scientific supplier, for profiting off biotech products made using cells taken decades earlier, without Henrietta Lacks’ consent or compensation.

