Woman killed in hit and run; authorities ask for public’s help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to gather information about a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday, March 12.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Haymarket Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was hit and killed, authorities said.

Several people in a nearby parking lot rushed to help the victim and may have information about the vehicle involved, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information that may be able to help investigators is asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a reward.

