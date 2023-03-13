Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman killed in hit and run; authorities ask for public’s help

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to gather information about a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday, March 12.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Haymarket Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was hit and killed, authorities said.

Several people in a nearby parking lot rushed to help the victim and may have information about the vehicle involved, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information that may be able to help investigators is asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Capitol Middle School
6th grader arrested after cutting fellow student during argument, officials say
Shooting in Darrow
Name of teen killed in double shooting released
SMART LIVING: National Napping Day
Rest of Today
Late Winter chill to last a few days