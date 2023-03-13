Student ‘cut’ at BR middle school, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded after a student was injured at a middle school in Baton Rouge on Monday morning, March 13.

One student cut another student at Capitol Middle School on Greenwell Springs Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, officials said.

School board security is on scene, officials added.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.