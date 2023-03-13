Facebook
Student ‘cut’ at BR middle school, officials say

Emergency officials responded after a student was injured at a middle school in Baton Rouge on Monday morning, March 13.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded after a student was injured at a middle school in Baton Rouge on Monday morning, March 13.

One student cut another student at Capitol Middle School on Greenwell Springs Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, officials said.

School board security is on scene, officials added.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

