Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: National Napping Day

(WDBJ)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - National Napping Day falls on Monday, March 13, and experts said napping isn’t just for the very young or very old.

Most people take a daytime siesta. A National Sleep Foundation poll found that almost a third of all adults nap regularly.

Napping doesn’t just energize people. Getting a daytime shuteye can be good for a person’s body and brain.

A mid-day nap can boost memory, improve job performance, lift someone’s mood, make a person more alert, and ease stress. The Cleveland Clinic also reports naps can speed up a person’s reaction time and improve someone’s logical reasoning, motor skills, sensory perception, and verbal recall.

“Sleep is the VIP service everybody needs,” said Leandre Schoeman, a certified sleep consultant. “It affects basically every area of our life.”

According to a recent study, power nappers who took a 15 to 20-minute nap three times a week improved their cardiovascular health. On the downside, those who napped for more than an hour had an increased risk of heart problems.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests the best time to nap is before 2 P.M. for about 20 minutes. However, a nap as short as 10 minutes can be beneficial. It is important to keep a nap to 30 minutes or less or a person may suffer from sleep inertia, which will have them waking up and feeling groggy instead of rested.

National Napping Day always falls the day immediately after the switch to daylight saving time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Rest of Today
Late Winter chill to last a few days
Shooting in Darrow
Name of teen killed in double shooting released
You can win big in WAFB’s Umbrella Giveaway!
Charles Daniel
BR native partners with Mary Bird Perkins, brings health resources to north Baton Rouge