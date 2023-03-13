Policyholders given more time to find new coverage; insurer heads into insolvency

The following is a press release from the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that Louisiana Citizens will provide an additional 30 days after United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) policies cancel on March 29 for policyholders and their insurance agents to secure coverage in the private market or bind a Citizens policy without losing coverage.

UPC policyholders who do not find a new homeowners policy before their UPC policy is canceled will be covered by Citizens for claims occurring between their cancellation date and the end of the extension period if an agent binds the Citizens policy by that date. This extension does not affect policyholders who find a new policy with an insurer other than Citizens.

“UPC policyholders should use this extra time to secure coverage with a private insurer before turning to Citizens,” said Commissioner Donelon. “I urge these policyholders to immediately contact multiple agents, including independent agents, and begin shopping for a new policy.”

Earlier last week, Commissioner Donelon announced that participating insurers will receive credit toward the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program’s grant requirements for assuming UPC policies. Credit will also be given to companies who write policies for former UPC policyholders during the 30-day period after cancellation.

UPC, a Florida insurer with about 30,000 Louisiana policies, was placed into liquidation by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and Florida judicial system on February 27 after its estimated losses from Hurricane Ian increased to $1.5 billion.

The LDI recommends UPC policyholders do the following:

Contact multiple agents, including both captive and independent agents, to obtain as many quotes as possible for a new policy.

Ask an agent to contact Citizens for a quote if you are unable to find a policy in the private market.

If you do get a Citizens policy, continue shopping around for a new policy as the LDI expects more insurers to begin writing this Spring following implementation of the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. If you cancel and rewrite your Citizens policy with a private company, Citizens will refund any unearned premium.

If you have an open claim with UPC, that claim may or may not eventually be transferred to the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) for adjusting and payment. Continue contacting UPC about your claim unless you are notified it has been sent to LIGA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.