No. 6 LSU ranks nationally in top 10 on all four events heading into SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team placed in the top 10 in Week 10 of the Road to National rankings after the victory over West Virginia on Friday, March 10.

The Tigers (8-5, 5-3 SEC) beat the Mountaineers, 198.025-196.450, for their second-highest score of the season.

LSU’s national qualifying score (NQS) is 49.495 on vault, 49.415 on bars, 49.395 on beam, and 49.560 on floor.

LSU is the No. 2 seed in the SEC Championships in Duluth, Ga. The Tigers will compete in the evening session on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. with No. 1 Florida, No. 3 Kentucky, and No. 4 Alabama.

The meet can be seen on SEC Network.

