Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 6 LSU ranks nationally in top 10 on all four events heading into SEC Championships

LSU head coach Jay Clark
LSU head coach Jay Clark(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team placed in the top 10 in Week 10 of the Road to National rankings after the victory over West Virginia on Friday, March 10.

The Tigers (8-5, 5-3 SEC) beat the Mountaineers, 198.025-196.450, for their second-highest score of the season.

LSU’s national qualifying score (NQS) is 49.495 on vault, 49.415 on bars, 49.395 on beam, and 49.560 on floor.

LSU is the No. 2 seed in the SEC Championships in Duluth, Ga. The Tigers will compete in the evening session on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. with No. 1 Florida, No. 3 Kentucky, and No. 4 Alabama.

The meet can be seen on SEC Network.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Southern will face Sacred Heart in the First Four for a chance to take on No. 1 seed Stanford...
Jags win SWAC Championship; earn automatic bid to NCAA Tournament
LSU head coach Jay Clark and gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU Gymnastics Jay Clark and Haleigh Bryant (Full Interview)
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
Haleigh Bryant’s record-breaking performance helps propel No. 6 LSU past W. Va.
Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Southern opens second year of spring football under Dooley