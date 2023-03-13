Facebook
No. 14 LSU falls to South Carolina in first game of doubleheader

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 14 LSU softball team suffered its first defeat in SEC play to South Carolina on Monday, March 13.

The Tigers (21-2, 1-1 SEC) fell 4-2 to the Gamecocks (22-3, 1-1 SEC).

Sydney Berzon (7-1) took the loss in the circle. She allowed the four runs on five hits and struck out three.

LSU scored the first run of the game when a single by Karli Petty plated Georgia Clark in the top of the second inning to make it 1-0.

South Carolina did its damage in the fourth inning. With two on and one out, Zoe Laneaux ripped a double to left center to put the Gamecocks up 2-1. Then, Marissa Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to left center to make it 4-1.

In the top of the sixth, Ali Newland hit a double that scored Madilyn Giglio to make it 4-2.

